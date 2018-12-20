Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (Call) (JEC) stake by 72.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 11,093 shares as Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (Call) (JEC)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 4,200 shares with $321,000 value, down from 15,293 last quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (Call) now has $8.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 1.46M shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has declined 13.04% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.04% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 03/04/2018 – Jacobs, US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Advancing Critical African Infrastructure Needs; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) stake by 0.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 10,844 shares as O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY)’s stock declined 2.26%. The Polen Capital Management Llc holds 2.82 million shares with $980.98 million value, down from 2.84M last quarter. O Reilly Automotive Inc New now has $26.65B valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $7.7 during the last trading session, reaching $332.69. About 761,271 shares traded or 8.40% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 40.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JEC’s profit will be $153.73 million for 13.22 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group had 12 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JEC in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $8000 target. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 21. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JEC in report on Tuesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 7 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $70 target in Monday, July 23 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 23. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 7 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment is 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 30 investors sold JEC shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 62 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 113.27 million shares or 1.04% more from 112.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern invested in 1.30M shares. 87,213 are held by Citigroup. Canandaigua Natl Bank & Tru Communications has 0.05% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 3,530 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 31,413 shares. 3,945 are owned by Chesley Taft And Limited Liability Corporation. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 0% or 36,042 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 4.31M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Next Gru Inc invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 99,668 shares. 265 were reported by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley. Cwm Limited Liability Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 92 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has 0.42% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 276,333 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP reported 216,190 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc owns 47,271 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Put) (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 41,891 shares to 47,600 valued at $4.07 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Idexx Laboratories Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 24,500 shares and now owns 86,800 shares. Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) was raised too.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Awarded 6-Yr Contract from Highways England to Support Delivery of Partnership Framework – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fluor: Poised For A Rebuild – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Worley to buy Jacobs energy, mining arm for $3.3B – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dip In Jacob Engineering (NYSE:JEC) Shares Improves Risk-Reward, Baird Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: March 26, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $30.23 million activity. $1.50M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM on Thursday, July 19. 20,000 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $6.61M were sold by OREILLY DAVID E. $1.53M worth of stock was sold by KRAUS SCOTT E on Thursday, July 26. OREILLY LAWRENCE P sold 19,250 shares worth $5.47M. Shares for $132,513 were sold by MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.65 million was sold by WOOTEN ROSALIE OREILLY. LAURO JEFFREY ALAN sold 12,526 shares worth $4.40 million.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMAT, ORLY – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “FTC, DVMT, ORLY, BURL: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Behind Advance Auto Parts’ Rally? – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.75 EPS, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39M for 22.18 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,203 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Btim Corp invested in 10,765 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 20,600 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership holds 10,769 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1 shares. 82,347 were reported by Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 1.41% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 21,383 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 961 shares. Westwood Holdg Grp Inc Inc owns 1,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.14% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Brookstone Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Exchange Mngmt holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 233 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 14 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, September 17. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson on Monday, June 25 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $375 target in Friday, October 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, July 26.

Polen Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 4,217 shares to 28,655 valued at $4.47 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) stake by 609,239 shares and now owns 616,652 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.