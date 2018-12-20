Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.35, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 156 funds increased and started new holdings, while 180 reduced and sold their equity positions in Acuity Brands Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 38.02 million shares, down from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Acuity Brands Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 5 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 140 Increased: 83 New Position: 73.

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) stake by 2.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp acquired 20,000 shares as Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)’s stock declined 19.43%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 945,000 shares with $40.77M value, up from 925,000 last quarter. Southern Copper Corp now has $23.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 649,724 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 23.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved

Among 6 analysts covering Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Southern Copper had 6 analyst reports since September 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, December 6. The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 19 by FBR Capital. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) rating on Monday, November 12. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $33 target. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Reduce” rating in Monday, November 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Bradesco on Wednesday, November 21 to “Neutral”. The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by UBS.

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 280,000 shares to 170,000 valued at $7.84M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 341,000 shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 41 investors sold SCCO shares while 68 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 52.02 million shares or 4.10% less from 54.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership accumulated 28,587 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 127,102 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,590 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Bailard invested 0.06% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 6,108 shares. 37,805 were reported by Edgestream Partners Lp. State Street Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 3.51 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% or 278,599 shares. 303,616 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 757,867 shares.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on January, 8. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 13.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.81 per share. AYI’s profit will be $81.36M for 13.42 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.65% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $110.08. About 227,556 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) has declined 29.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won't Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE

International Value Advisers Llc holds 6.58% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. for 1.53 million shares. Bronson Point Management Llc owns 110,000 shares or 6.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Generation Investment Management Llp has 4.63% invested in the company for 3.69 million shares. The New York-based Domini Impact Investments Llc has invested 3.29% in the stock. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 133,013 shares.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 12.92 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.