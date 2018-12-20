Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 95.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 25,608 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.18 million, up from 13,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 17.90 million shares traded or 31.30% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 11.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 341,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.30M, down from 386,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $159.04. About 764,222 shares traded or 64.95% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 55.91% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $51 target in Thursday, December 13 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 21. Vetr downgraded the shares of KO in report on Friday, August 28 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, December 16 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49.0 target in Friday, October 6 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 19 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained the shares of KO in report on Thursday, January 4 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday, August 22 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Management holds 0.01% or 56,820 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cambridge Communication stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Associated Banc stated it has 0.52% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.65% or 261,245 shares. 11,250 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 21,444 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 277,785 shares. Augustine Asset has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 18,649 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Com reported 280 shares. Fund Evaluation Gru Lc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Ghp Advisors has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Meridian Counsel accumulated 6,536 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability holds 432,442 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $296.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 32,046 shares to 62,041 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $22.51 million activity. 9,200 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares with value of $450,340 were sold by DINKINS JAMES L. 25,000 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by RIVERA ALFREDO on Monday, November 5. 15,100 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares with value of $761,040 were sold by MANN JENNIFER K. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $729,768 was made by LONG ROBERT EDWARD on Monday, November 5. The insider Perez Beatriz R sold $479,800. $2.25M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by HAYS ED.

Among 12 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Zebra Tech had 33 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, February 26. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, February 23 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Northcoast on Friday, February 23 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northcoast on Tuesday, October 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 29 by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital maintained Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on Wednesday, December 9 with “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs initiated Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on Wednesday, June 8 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold ZBRA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.22% less from 45.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Olstein Cap Mngmt LP invested in 52,600 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Tudor Inv Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,728 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.08% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Natixis holds 0.02% or 22,029 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,730 shares. Blair William And Il has 142,802 shares. Three Peaks Management Lc holds 0.59% or 16,257 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 4,752 shares stake. Capital Management Assoc Ny reported 1.53% stake. 7,400 were reported by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mngmt Il. Columbus Circle invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Magnetar Ltd Company has 1,260 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 32.86% or $0.70 from last year’s $2.13 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $152.27 million for 14.05 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.43% EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $18.68 million activity. Heel Joachim sold 2,480 shares worth $452,300. GAGNIER HUGH K also sold $1.42 million worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on Thursday, August 23. Cho Michael had sold 1,393 shares worth $254,849 on Thursday, November 8. 34,000 shares valued at $6.05M were sold by LUDWICK ANDREW K on Wednesday, November 14. 35,160 shares valued at $6.42 million were sold by GUSTAFSSON ANDERS on Thursday, November 8. SMITH MICHAEL A sold $104,344 worth of stock.