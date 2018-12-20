Capital Investment Counsel Trimmed By $436,800 Its Nike (NKE) Holding; Labarge (LB) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 15.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,200 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Capital Investment Counsel Inc holds 28,005 shares with $2.37M value, down from 33,205 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $108.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 855,221 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. On Friday, June 29 Campion Andrew sold $8.24 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 103,000 shares. Hill Elliott sold $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, July 27. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold $1.36 million worth of stock. $1.41 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by Matheson Monique S.. 150,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $11.86 million were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D. Krane Hilary K sold $3.06M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, July 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,585 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gm Advisory Gp Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.42% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 8,335 shares. Sarasin And Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 166,201 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.83% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 18,665 shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In holds 0.09% or 20,429 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.51% or 57,642 shares. Of Virginia Va invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Coldstream holds 82,204 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0.39% or 4.31M shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 394,585 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,630 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 6,295 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Nike had 30 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer upgraded NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, October 18 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, June 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, September 26 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, August 20, the company rating was upgraded by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, September 19 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral”.

The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 354,641 shares traded. L Brands, Inc. (LB) has declined 41.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.70 TO $3.00; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 41C; 13/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $45 TARGET PRICE; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N MARCH SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.02 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm; 08/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC – HAS AUTHORIZED A NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – L Brands Reports March 2018 Sales; 23/05/2018 – L Brands Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1st-Quarter Bath & Body Works Same-Store Sales Up 8%; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS 1Q L BRANDS STORES & DIRECT COMP +3%, EST. +2.6%

Analysts await L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, down 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. LB’s profit will be $544.76 million for 3.38 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by L Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,137.50% EPS growth.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $7.37 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 9.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 19.85% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. for 2.46 million shares. Makaira Partners Llc owns 3.76 million shares or 11.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 5.79% invested in the company for 982,810 shares. The California-based Pacifica Capital Investments Llc has invested 5.77% in the stock. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd., a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 459,800 shares.