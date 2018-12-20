Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 162 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.84M, up from 1,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $8.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1486.69. About 841,299 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 2.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 2,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.07M, down from 82,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $145.59. About 33,243 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $11.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoes Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) by 50,630 shares to 3.23 million shares, valued at $41.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 126,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.72M shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Another trade for 435 shares valued at $824,513 was sold by Reynolds Shelley. On Monday, October 29 BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 16,964 shares. Olsavsky Brian T sold 2,028 shares worth $3.87 million. On Friday, November 2 STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,375 shares. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.09 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, August 20. On Thursday, November 15 Zapolsky David sold $3.02 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,929 shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Axiom Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $727 target in Tuesday, October 27 report. On Friday, June 10 the stock rating was initiated by William Blair with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 21. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 18 by Piper Jaffray. On Friday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, February 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leisure Capital Management holds 295 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. First City Inc invested in 478 shares. Avalon Advisors Llc owns 23,026 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 20,832 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 195 shares. Zacks Inv reported 20,577 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 88,100 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 697 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.09M shares. Groesbeck Investment Nj invested in 121 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,505 shares. Somerset Grp Ltd Liability Com has 2,555 shares. First Advsrs Lp holds 2.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 555,385 shares. Moreover, Oakwood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca has 3.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,754 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,133 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 39.18% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $112.80M for 26.96 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. City Hldgs owns 94 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Css Limited Il, Illinois-based fund reported 3,850 shares. Invest Service Of America holds 2.26% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 80,727 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 321,399 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ohio-based Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bell Natl Bank has 0.21% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 6,466 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.05% or 88,629 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank & invested in 0% or 35 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares holds 12,107 shares. Chevy Chase Holding invested in 0.05% or 69,200 shares. Tompkins reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Davis R M has invested 0.68% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 9 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Ansys Inc. had 47 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham initiated ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Tuesday, November 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 16 by Wedbush. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 25. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $94 target in Friday, August 5 report. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 3. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 24 by Wedbush. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19000 target in Friday, May 4 report.

