Capitala Fin (CPTA) Holder Kemper Upped Stake; Bluespruce Investments LP Has Raised Its Visa (V) Position

Kemper Corp increased its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (CPTA) by 13276.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp bought 227,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,737 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.99M, up from 1,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp who had been investing in Capitala Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.52% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 71,681 shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has risen 1.67% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 138,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 865,341 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $129.88M, up from 726,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $128.7. About 7.24 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF

Kemper Corp, which manages about $551.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 609,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $15.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 356,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,979 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.76, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 5 investors sold CPTA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.35 million shares or 43.90% less from 4.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 319,216 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Moreover, Punch Associates has 0.12% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Oppenheimer And Com Inc holds 23,567 shares. Bb&T Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 85,324 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 7,420 shares stake. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 68,042 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 400 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Pnc Financial Service Group Inc Inc reported 6,100 shares stake. Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 60,000 shares. Kemper invested in 0.36% or 228,737 shares. 14,201 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 2 shares.

More notable recent Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capitala Group Announces Portfolio Exits Totaling $36.6 Million – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Capitala Finance Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results – Business Wire” on February 27, 2018. More interesting news about Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Capitala Group Leads $37.0 Million Investment in Installs LLC – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capitala Group Leads $50.0 Million Unitranche Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Capitala Finance had 30 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, July 23 with “Hold”. The stock of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 5 by Wunderlich. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Thursday, March 17 with “Equal-Weight”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 22 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) rating on Sunday, October 22. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $10.5 target. The stock of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 23 by Wunderlich. On Friday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Jefferies downgraded the shares of CPTA in report on Thursday, November 16 to “Hold” rating. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 6 report. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 18 by Stephens.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ranking The Payment Technology And Services Providers – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa In 2019: Considerations And Calculations – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This Is Why PayPal Stock Is a Strong Buy on Any Dip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 817,416 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $23.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $164 target in Friday, February 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cowen & Co maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, December 15 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, August 21. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129.0 target in Friday, January 12 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 24. On Monday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Tuesday, January 9. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $135.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 7,294 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Martin Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1,425 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc reported 6,872 shares. Windacre Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 701,000 shares. Element Management Ltd reported 62,312 shares stake. Jnba Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 95 shares. Iberiabank reported 12,895 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 14,572 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs accumulated 82 shares. Capital Planning Limited Liability owns 34,086 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Chilton Invest Lc reported 205,871 shares stake. Essex Fincl Ser accumulated 42,167 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 0.54% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,310 shares. Vantage Ltd invested in 0.65% or 68,650 shares.