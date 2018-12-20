CapitalOne Gives Callon Petroleum (CPE) Lower Rating; Wedbush Securities Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was cut by research professionals at CapitalOne from a “Overweight” rating to a “Equal Weight” rating in a report sent to clients and investors on 20 December.

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 6,121 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock declined 1.64%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 98,895 shares with $11.31 million value, up from 92,774 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $790.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $103. About 8.79 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Bancorporation Of Omaha owns 474,045 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dillon Assoc has 8,815 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Sanders Capital Ltd Co reported 6.61% stake. Fca Corporation Tx has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lbmc Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,284 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd owns 157,506 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh owns 3.23M shares for 3.64% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 8,947 shares. Wyoming-based Friess Limited Liability has invested 3.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Tiger Legatus Cap Management Ltd Co has 5.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Insurance reported 4.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 330,674 shares. Herald Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.9% or 30,600 shares in its portfolio. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership reported 2,500 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, November 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Argus Research. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 26 report. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $123 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 20. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 12 by Macquarie Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report.

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 10,534 shares to 102,805 valued at $4.53M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) stake by 26,019 shares and now owns 271,483 shares. Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) was reduced too.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. $6.43 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 36,500 shares worth $4.06 million. On Friday, August 31 the insider Hood Amy sold $13.09M. $2.15M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by BROD FRANK H. On Friday, October 26 the insider Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq" on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDD, PUMP, MSFT – Nasdaq" published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "After Hours Most Active for Dec 19, 2018 : F, TEVA, EEP, QQQ, EMB, AMD, MSFT, BAC, FOXA, CMCSA, DWDP, WFC – Nasdaq" on December 19, 2018.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "VIPS, BZUN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha" on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Callon Petroleum to buy Permian acreage for $570M, plans 22M-share offering – Seeking Alpha" published on May 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Callon Petroleum +6% following strong Q3 results – Seeking Alpha" on November 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.02, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Callon Petroleum Company shares while 78 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 280.92 million shares or 1.03% less from 283.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Cap has 0.12% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Mgmt Associates New York owns 29,500 shares. Texas-based E&G Advsr L P has invested 0.2% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Federated Inc Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 1.01 million shares. Channing Capital Management Limited Com has 6.10 million shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 13.89 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.41M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ftb invested in 0.04% or 3,411 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 23,008 shares. Gemmer Asset Management owns 560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 114,000 shares. Marietta Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 14,280 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 25,000 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 1.08M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 27.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 8.63 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CPE’s profit will be $56.95M for 6.51 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $171,419 activity. $4,981 worth of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) was bought by Faulkenberry Barbara J on Tuesday, December 11. 15,000 Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) shares with value of $176,400 were sold by Conn Mitzi P.

Among 4 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callon Petroleum has $16 highest and $13 lowest target. $14.75’s average target is 126.57% above currents $6.51 stock price. Callon Petroleum had 4 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Seaport Global.