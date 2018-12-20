Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was cut by expert analysts at CapitalOne from a “Overweight” rating to a “Underweight” rating in analysts report shared with investors on Thursday morning.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 1.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 2,200 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 4.15%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 120,428 shares with $24.96M value, down from 122,628 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $118.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $185.63. About 427,684 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Valmark Advisers invested in 0.01% or 1,109 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 7,947 shares. First Finance In holds 0.08% or 555 shares. South State Corp holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 45,878 shares. Regal Ltd Company owns 2,532 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Comm holds 0.41% or 15,629 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Management Inc reported 1,737 shares. Fiera Corp stated it has 0.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 54,255 are held by Boston Limited Com. 276,859 were accumulated by Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company. Fruth Invest Mngmt invested in 1,580 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Arrow reported 1.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mairs & accumulated 0.02% or 9,573 shares. Pinnacle Associate reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Amgen had 10 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $212 target in Thursday, October 11 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, July 30. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $179 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, July 13 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 1. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 30 report. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 27.

Utah Retirement Systems increased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 1,100 shares to 48,382 valued at $13.26M in 2018Q3. It also upped Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 22,170 shares and now owns 138,764 shares. International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) was raised too.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.27 million activity. 1,777 shares were sold by Patton Cynthia M, worth $360,520 on Thursday, November 29. Jacks Tyler sold $3.91 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Continues to Reward Shareholders, Ups Dividend – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amgen files U.S. application for expanded use of Nplate – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Pipeline Updates From VRTX & AMGN, ADRO Teams Up With LLY – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.28 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 1.84 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $11.07 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 5.77 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 256 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 360.10 million shares or 9.61% less from 398.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.16% or 92,170 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Techs Inc has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, First Republic Inv Management has 0.09% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bp Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 63,000 shares. 39,860 were reported by Nippon Life Global Americas. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 110,166 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 832,299 shares. 4.85 million were reported by Point72 Asset Management L P. Indexiq Ltd Liability accumulated 5,666 shares. Prentiss Smith has 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 14,911 shares stake. Moreover, Wealthfront Corporation has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0.06% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Among 13 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Devon Energy has $65 highest and $37 lowest target. $51.40’s average target is 117.34% above currents $23.65 stock price. Devon Energy had 17 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DVN in report on Sunday, November 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray with “Overweight” on Friday, September 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 8 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $42 target in Thursday, November 15 report. On Tuesday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Monday, December 10. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 16. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by Johnson Rice. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 16 report.