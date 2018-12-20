Caprock Group Raised Its Citigroup (C) Position; Ecolab (ECL) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Ecolab Inc (ECL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 331 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 359 decreased and sold stakes in Ecolab Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 206.81 million shares, down from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ecolab Inc in top ten holdings increased from 33 to 39 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 313 Increased: 237 New Position: 94.

Caprock Group Inc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 23.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Caprock Group Inc acquired 4,494 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)'s stock declined 18.04%. The Caprock Group Inc holds 23,758 shares with $1.70 million value, up from 19,264 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $128.99B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 31.48M shares traded or 64.61% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 11.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ECL’s profit will be $447.76 million for 23.78 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.31% EPS growth.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.59 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. It has a 26.99 P/E ratio. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial clients within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $147.42. About 1.14 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca holds 10.25% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. for 789,146 shares. C Worldwide Group Holding A S owns 3.41 million shares or 6.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Two Creeks Capital Management Lp has 6.45% invested in the company for 738,274 shares. The New York-based Talara Capital Management Llc has invested 5.85% in the stock. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 55,057 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperformer” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Oppenheimer.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $34,605 was sold by AKRAM RAJA.

