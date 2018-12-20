Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Incorporated (MET) by 32.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 27,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.60M, down from 82,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 11.31 million shares traded or 57.88% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 4,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,725 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.03 million, up from 67,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 10.45M shares traded or 97.94% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Birmingham Cap Management Al reported 29,785 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 215,625 were accumulated by Cumberland Partners Ltd. Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation invested in 222,858 shares. Fmr Limited Company owns 0.28% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 52.50 million shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has 10.89M shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Girard Prtn Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 2,007 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 40,248 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Nomura Inc accumulated 2,678 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 400 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De invested 1.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Tiedemann Advisors Ltd has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Channing Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 66,516 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Among 19 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. MetLife had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 28 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Mkt Perform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, May 4. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 11. Credit Suisse maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Monday, August 28. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $53.0 target. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 5. As per Thursday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 23 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 6 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $58 target in Wednesday, February 14 report. The company was initiated on Monday, March 26 by Bank of America.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30B for 7.43 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $609.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Shrt Inf Prot Sec Ind (VTIP) by 39,510 shares to 231,802 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New Com (NYSE:HXL) by 5,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,790 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, September 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform”. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 6 by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Wednesday, July 22. Citigroup downgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, October 10 to “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Sunday, October 8. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $126.0 target. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. 3,428 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $465,591 were sold by JOHRI AKHIL.