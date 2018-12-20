Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) stake by 17.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 80,590 shares as Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)’s stock declined 17.38%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 387,130 shares with $47.58 million value, down from 467,720 last quarter. Howard Hughes Corp now has $4.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $92.93. About 301,117 shares traded or 39.85% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 16.92% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500.

New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.49, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 97 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 87 sold and trimmed positions in New Jersey Resources Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 57.08 million shares, down from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding New Jersey Resources Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 70 Increased: 67 New Position: 30.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation for 139,354 shares. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owns 76,500 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. has 0.93% invested in the company for 30,203 shares. The New York-based Griffin Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.76% in the stock. Energy Income Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 663,629 shares.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company has market cap of $4.29 billion. The firm operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Midstream, and Home Services and Other divisions. It has a 18.32 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 521,200 residential and commercial clients in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

More notable recent New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “New Jersey Resources (NJR) Subsidiary NJR Clean Energy Ventures Reports Sale of Wind Portfolio to Skyline Renewables for $208.5M – StreetInsider.com” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Court grants PennEast’s request to seize private, preserved, State lands for an unapproved pipeline, says NJ Conservation – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Increases Dividend by 7.3 Percent – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 356,920 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has risen 15.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Backs FY18 Net Financial Earnings Guidance of $2.55-$2.65/Share; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Financial Net $1.62/Shr; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 19/03/2018 – NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES REPORTS SALE OF TWO DOT WIND FARM; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 55.77% or $0.87 from last year’s $1.56 per share. NJR’s profit will be $61.13M for 17.53 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -309.09% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Howard Hughes had 3 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 13 with “Buy”.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) stake by 225,474 shares to 1.90M valued at $88.77M in 2018Q3. It also upped F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 203,399 shares and now owns 703,768 shares. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was raised too.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Upstream energy co. to move HQ to former CB&I campus in The Woodlands – Houston Business Journal” on December 19, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Itâ€™s official: McDermott leases entire Houston building for new HQ – Houston Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Take two: Dine-in cinema to anchor Woodlands development after canceling plans for Cypress location – Houston Business Journal” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “The Howard Hughes Corp. opens Victoria Ward Park in Honolulu with an immersive light show by Symmetry Labs (Slideshow) – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Nike to open in Columbia, Maryland – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 34.93 million shares or 0.61% more from 34.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New South Capital Mngmt accumulated 3.02% or 911,267 shares. Beacon owns 0.24% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 11,272 shares. 4,100 are owned by Ar Asset. Roundview Ltd Company has 26,292 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 1,750 shares. 1.51M are held by Citigroup Inc. Bancorporation Of Hawaii stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). California-based Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca has invested 1.09% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Knott David M accumulated 23,300 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.52% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pershing Square Mngmt LP has 2.13M shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 7,666 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 13.28% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.28 per share. HHC’s profit will be $47.77M for 20.93 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.56% EPS growth.