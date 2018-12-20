Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 51.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 18,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,879 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $516,000, down from 36,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.47% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 851,648 shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 302.12% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 302.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 62.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 38,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,953 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07M, down from 61,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 4.72 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 50.39% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.29 per share. LEN’s profit will be $626.44M for 5.27 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.57% EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Lennar had 87 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 4, the company rating was upgraded by M Partners. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $56 target in Wednesday, March 30 report. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Wednesday, March 30 with “Positive”. As per Wednesday, March 30, the company rating was maintained by Wood. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 8 with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, July 25. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 23 report. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 21.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (CSJ) by 25,243 shares to 50,340 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares (FLOT) by 27,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,098 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares (AGG).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.98 million activity.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Homebuilding Stocks That Could Get Hammered Next Month – Schaeffers Research” on November 21, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Even If the Economy Doesnâ€™t Turn, Square Stock Still Has a Problem – Investorplace.com” published on November 29, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Homebuilders erase morning losses after Powell blinks – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Heights at The Lakes Grand Opens Saturday, January 12 – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 875 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Limited reported 0% stake. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 178 shares. Gmt Capital owns 452,546 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 0% or 9,902 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.02% or 60,157 shares. Victory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 13,392 were accumulated by Jefferies Gp Limited Liability. Charter Tru has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cipher Capital Lp holds 98,373 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.45% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gotham Asset Limited Company holds 9,826 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 11,459 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 50,053 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 2.38M shares.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Mersana Therapeutics, Maiden, Payment Data, CareDx, Natera, and Spero Therapeutics â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Reports Third Quarter Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Flatiron Health CMO/CSO Joins CareDx Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2018. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Profiles AlloSeq Suite of NGS Products at ASHI – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Reports Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CareDx had 18 analyst reports since September 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 23. The stock of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 6 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Sunday, September 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, April 2. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 19 by H.C. Wainwright. As per Friday, September 25, the company rating was initiated by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Monday, October 9. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by Piper Jaffray.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $8.78 million activity. Maag Peter sold $2.85M worth of stock or 100,000 shares. The insider Bell Michael Brian sold 16,355 shares worth $409,920. King Sasha sold $132,735 worth of stock or 9,458 shares. The insider Nelles Mitchell J sold 39,649 shares worth $494,911.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $366.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 15,984 shares to 39,689 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 122,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 653,134 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.