Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 9.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 24,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 296,293 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.12 million, up from 271,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 2.94 million shares traded or 59.17% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 34.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 157,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 611,842 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.89 million, up from 453,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 9.56M shares traded or 33.64% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 196,441 shares to 655,624 shares, valued at $72.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cola European Partners by 683,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,356 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $57.64 million activity. On Monday, July 9 the insider Hill Edwin J sold $3.44 million. The insider MARGOLIN ERIC M sold 6,884 shares worth $523,597. Wood William C Jr. sold $3.85 million worth of stock. Wilson Charles Joseph had sold 5,938 shares worth $451,763. On Tuesday, June 26 Lyski James sold $281,957 worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 3,738 shares. 18,484 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares with value of $1.40M were sold by Daniels Jon G.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $9.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 210,372 shares to 707,360 shares, valued at $15.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 744,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,948 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $30.08 million activity. $4.30 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were sold by Contreras Jaime. The insider CAPEK JOHN M sold 64,900 shares worth $4.22 million. Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive also sold $366,957 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares. On Monday, July 23 Bracken Sharon J sold $16,369 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 259 shares. Blaser Brian J sold $965,789 worth of stock. Watkin Jared had sold 65,000 shares worth $4.62M.

