Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 88.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 48,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,076 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $114,000, down from 54,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 3.11M shares traded or 8.13% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 62.73% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $95.4M; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2Q Oil, Gas Volumes Up 10%-15%; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades U.S. Silica To ‘B+’ From ‘B’; Outlook Positive; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES U.S. SILICA CO. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 03/04/2018 – FTC: 20180991: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.; Golden Gate Capital Opportunity Fund, L.P; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA – QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHARE WILL BE PAYABLE ON JULY 6; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Tax Rate 18%-20%

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 2.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 2,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,473 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.20M, up from 72,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $144.56. About 2.10 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.44% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Signature Fincl has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 105,676 shares. Cleararc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 8,316 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 0.07% stake. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Federated Pa invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sumitomo Life invested in 5,782 shares. Laffer Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 32,040 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Company. Carlson Capital Lp accumulated 0.28% or 150,000 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan invested in 30,900 shares. Hilton Management reported 100 shares. Bath Savings Tru Commerce stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 0% or 1,497 shares.

Among 31 analysts covering Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Deere & Company had 141 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 18 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 7. On Monday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 5 with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 10. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, August 24 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 18 report.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.69 million activity.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 2,490 shares to 63,992 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 24,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,725 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii.

Among 29 analysts covering U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. U.S. Silica had 123 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Friday, September 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 15. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of SLCA in report on Thursday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 28 with “Outperform”. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 11 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, January 13, the company rating was upgraded by Suntrust Robinson. FBR Capital maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) rating on Wednesday, March 28. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $3800 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 29 with “Sector Perform”.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 7,030 shares to 17,196 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ECH) by 16,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 109.80% or $0.56 from last year’s $0.51 per share. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.36% negative EPS growth.