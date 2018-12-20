Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 13.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 45,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 368,932 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.59 million, up from 323,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.34. About 284,309 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 3.62% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 24.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 2,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,672 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.63 million, up from 8,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $122.41. About 4.53 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 29,706 shares to 77,454 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 29,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,086 shares, and cut its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS).

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Buy Cogent Communications Holdings At $35, Earn 4.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telecom drags as worst sector today – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Cogent Communications (CCOI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Cogent Communications Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Cogent Communications Group Inc. had 57 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 29. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, November 3. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 9 to “Market Perform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) on Wednesday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Tuesday, December 13 with “Buy”. The stock of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 22. The stock of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup downgraded the shares of CCOI in report on Thursday, November 2 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 6 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CCOI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.36% more from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American National Registered Advisor Inc owns 13,550 shares. 53,225 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Federated Pa accumulated 162,328 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Llc has 0.03% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 10,518 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 6,017 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 8,007 shares. 9,452 were accumulated by Bluecrest Cap Mgmt. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Frontier Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 952,154 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 476,253 were reported by Advisors Asset Mgmt. Morgan Stanley accumulated 551,606 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has 0.19% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 346,246 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd holds 0.07% or 1.38M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 9,981 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12,388 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $2.91 million activity. ONEILL TIMOTHY G sold $55,800 worth of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) on Monday, October 1. Shares for $127,523 were sold by WEINGARTEN TIM on Thursday, November 8. Bath Blake sold $1.01M worth of stock or 18,411 shares. The insider WEED THADDEUS GERARD sold 4,500 shares worth $240,975. KILMER HENRY W also sold $140,043 worth of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shares. Another trade for 800 shares valued at $37,760 was made by FERGUSON Lewis H on Friday, December 14.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 24,840 shares to 225,786 shares, valued at $16.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,808 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Monday, August 28 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Thursday, September 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $150 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 25. The company was initiated on Friday, September 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, October 5. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CAT in report on Friday, April 13 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 12 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. On Friday, September 25 the stock rating was downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 27 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forget Tariffs: Caterpillar Is Digging Up Great Profits – Seeking Alpha” on December 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar: Perennial Underinvestment Leads To Inferior Defensive Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA), Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Fed Meeting Starts With Market Off To Worst December Start in 38 Years – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Sees 20% Upside In Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks Facing Big Political Risk in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co owns 3,700 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, M&R Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 708 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.39% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Conning Incorporated has 16,628 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman accumulated 145,366 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Caprock holds 7,554 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Johnson invested in 769 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Stillwater Inv Lc has 1.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 16,720 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4.00 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.1% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 105,416 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Homrich And Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 3,883 shares.