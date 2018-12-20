Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 482.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 294,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 355,543 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.21M, up from 61,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $62.5. About 8.05M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c

Axa increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 1.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 2,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,526 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.14 million, up from 123,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 3.58M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $543.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 3,500 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 9,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,031 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 12. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 29. Jefferies maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, December 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Wells Fargo. DZ Bank upgraded the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 6 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, July 22. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, February 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 19 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, August 24, the company rating was upgraded by Zacks.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. ULLMAN MYRON E III also sold $781,952 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, August 3. Shares for $270,200 were bought by BREWER ROSALIND G on Monday, August 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.21% or 855,909 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.53% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 368,133 shares. Gam Ag owns 0.22% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 108,522 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 234 shares. Atwood Palmer stated it has 200 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 9,481 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 523,834 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.68% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mycio Wealth Partners Llc holds 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 3,598 shares. Davis R M holds 0.45% or 219,823 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com owns 756,395 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Inv Company Inc reported 5,140 shares stake. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt accumulated 44,272 shares. Zevin Asset Management Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,585 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Rech And Management holds 3,282 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,010 shares. 7,288 are held by Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv. British Columbia Management has 0.35% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 218,884 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has invested 1.59% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). National Asset, a New York-based fund reported 8,213 shares. Schulhoff And reported 1,750 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Canandaigua National Bank & Tru has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,803 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealthfront Corp reported 0.03% stake. Bell National Bank accumulated 1,530 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 90,607 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Georgia-based Marco Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hyman Charles D reported 2.34% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Axa, which manages about $27.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 97,683 shares to 151,681 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,475 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. Johnson Denise C sold $5.40 million worth of stock or 35,051 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, October 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Argus Research. On Thursday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Friday, September 25. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $69 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 13 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $78 target in Monday, April 25 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 18 report. JP Morgan maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Monday, December 5. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $89 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, September 25.