Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1440.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $146.22M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.17. About 1.29 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 10.90% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q EPS 50C; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp. (CBS.A) by 44.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 15,825 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 19,693 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13M, down from 35,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 1,891 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A) has declined 12.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.09% the S&P500.

Jana Partners Llc, which manages about $11.37B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 259,940 shares to 279,928 shares, valued at $76.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 91,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,055 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Among 32 analysts covering Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Tiffany & Co. had 109 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Monness Crespi & Hardt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 28 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TIF in report on Friday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, May 18. Oppenheimer maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Friday, June 1. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $14500 target. On Wednesday, January 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. Oppenheimer upgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Wednesday, September 12 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 12 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by Needham. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 22 by Goldman Sachs. Guggenheim initiated Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Friday, September 30 with “Buy” rating.

