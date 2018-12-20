Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) by 52.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 50,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 145,422 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.32 million, up from 95,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.77. About 18.86M shares traded or 55.12% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 29/03/2018 – Singulair (montelukast; Merck & Co/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects a Slight Percentage Decline in EBITDA Pre-Exceptionals in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 958,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 52.79M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $372.45 million, down from 53.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 10.14M shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 35.11% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TIMING OF BUYBACK PROGRAM TO DEPEND ON MKT CONDITION; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO SAYS FOCUS TO REMAIN IN ACHIEVING INVESTMENT GRADE; 22/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS WILL NOT PURSUE 3.75 BLN CPO CAPITAL INCREASE; 14/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says under U.S. DOJ investigation; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ADRs; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and

Among 17 analysts covering CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. had 47 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) on Friday, October 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 16 by HSBC. Jefferies upgraded CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) on Friday, January 29 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $8.5000 target in Monday, April 9 report. Santander downgraded CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) on Tuesday, October 27 to “Hold” rating. As per Monday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, October 22, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, January 8. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, December 14 to “Neutral”. As per Monday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 242,564 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $23.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 33,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Briggs & Stratton Corp (NYSE:BGG).

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $542.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6,518 shares to 96,816 shares, valued at $14.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 56,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,005 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings.