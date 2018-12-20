Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 118.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Myriad Asset Management Ltd acquired 475,440 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 18.35%. The Myriad Asset Management Ltd holds 875,440 shares with $38.66 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $184.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 11.79 million shares traded or 31.66% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology

Among 2 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor had 2 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 2 by Susquehanna. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp stake by 50,200 shares to 699,800 valued at $7.23 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Insulet Corp (Prn) stake by 7.50 million shares and now owns 10.00M shares. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Cedar Fair, L.P. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.42 million shares or 2.39% less from 28.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Inc has 4,465 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc owns 14,743 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 16,675 shares stake. Boston Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Regions Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Price T Rowe Md owns 56,897 shares. Old National National Bank In invested in 20,200 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,230 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt has invested 4.27% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Landscape Lc owns 0.4% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 103,778 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 67,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Ks accumulated 0.01% or 6,775 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 58 shares. 3.66 million are owned by Fmr Limited Co. Janney Capital Management Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,804 shares.

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 81.19% or $0.82 from last year’s $1.01 per share. FUN’s profit will be $10.72 million for 64.33 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.76 actual EPS reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -94.95% negative EPS growth.

As stated in a public document which was filled with the SEC on December 20, 2018, Richard Zimmerman an insider in Cedar Fair L P and currently President & CEO, acquired shares worth $293,520 US Dollars in the company. He acquired 6,000 new shares, at average $48.9 per share. Richard Zimmerman currently owns 166,684 shares or 0.30% of Cedar Fair L P’s market cap.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.12 million activity. The insider KLEIN THOMAS bought 20,000 shares worth $1.02M. $102,880 worth of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shares were bought by Affeldt Eric.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the firm operated approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 5 hotels. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Among 4 analysts covering Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cedar Fair has $70 highest and $58 lowest target. $62.50’s average target is 27.84% above currents $48.89 stock price. Cedar Fair had 5 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, August 2. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, August 2. FBR Capital maintained Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) rating on Thursday, July 19. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $70 target.

