Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 639.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35 million, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.89. About 2.90M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

Cedar Hill Associates Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (BAM) by 7.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Hill Associates Llc sold 20,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 236,736 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.54 million, down from 257,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Hill Associates Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 326,200 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 13. BTIG Research downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, July 21 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 19. As per Wednesday, April 6, the company rating was initiated by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 18 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. UBS initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 17 by Leerink Swann.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested in 0.38% or 29,250 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement owns 121,682 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 6,680 shares. Union Bancorporation Corp accumulated 49,506 shares. Rbo Comm Lc reported 7.4% stake. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.42% or 35,201 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 103,670 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) owns 65,106 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Llc has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 56,482 are owned by Altavista Wealth. Patten And Patten Inc Tn invested in 89,444 shares. Maryland Cap stated it has 0.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Papp L Roy & Assocs has 94,018 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Finance Grp invested in 1,237 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $5.77 million were sold by Duato Joaquin. Sneed Michael E sold $4.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 23. Shares for $536,638 were sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, December 13. 166,695 shares valued at $24.41 million were sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. The insider PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 was bought by PRINCE CHARLES.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $269.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 11,575 shares to 425 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Partners Lp (Put) by 36,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Cedar Hill Associates Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $444.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap Fund (IJH) by 2,432 shares to 60,620 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 16,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).