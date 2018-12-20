Madrona Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madrona Financial Services Llc bought 3,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,697 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25 million, up from 16,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madrona Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $101.77. About 49.39 million shares traded or 31.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 14.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 18,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,212 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.77 million, down from 127,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $64.79. About 4.91M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – ABIDE SAYS CELGENE’S OPTION TO BUY CO. HAVE BEEN TERMINATED; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Sell” rating and $4500 target in Tuesday, June 13 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by Canaccord Genuity. William Blair upgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 21 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 20 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, October 8. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 21 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, CIEN, BLK – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 11/21/2018: ABIL, CMCM, ADSK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVW, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why the Success of Teams Shows the Strength of Microsoft Stock – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Sebastian’s Microsoft Options Trade (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chemical Financial Bank reported 102,155 shares. Sit Investment Assocs holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 850,679 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc holds 1.83% or 1.13M shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth holds 14,435 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 2.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waddell And Reed Financial holds 4.64% or 18.30M shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware invested in 498,294 shares. Northside Cap Management Lc stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 18.77 million were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Thompson Inv Mgmt holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 150,481 shares. M&T Financial Bank invested in 1.36% or 2.38M shares. First Finance In accumulated 24,693 shares. Park National Oh has invested 4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Motley Fool Asset Ltd Com reported 98,053 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 36,500 shares worth $4.06 million. Shares for $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. $2.15M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. On Friday, August 31 Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 118,000 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deep Diving Celgene – Early Stages Of A Transition – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Celgene (CELG) Keep Its Earnings Streak Alive in Q1? – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene’s Stock Is Fairly Valued Even In Worst-Case Revlimid Scenario – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Celgene Corporation had 155 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Tuesday, April 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Leerink Swann. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 27. As per Wednesday, February 28, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 27 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 1 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann given on Wednesday, December 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, July 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 426,026 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 25,908 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 358 shares stake. Estabrook Management holds 0% or 300 shares. Capital Guardian accumulated 570 shares. Fdx holds 0.02% or 7,028 shares in its portfolio. 2,726 were reported by Prelude Management Limited Liability. Weiss Asset Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Advsr Ok has invested 0.82% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Secor Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 458,500 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 35,364 shares. Healthcor LP accumulated 2.78% or 936,168 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% or 4.20M shares.