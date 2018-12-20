Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 11.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 294,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.34 million, up from 264,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 865,006 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 7,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,613 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.91 million, up from 113,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $103.46. About 7.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cannell Peter B & invested in 1.15M shares. Estabrook Management invested in 0% or 300 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt reported 24,555 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Anchor Cap Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company has invested 0.25% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 1.09% or 248,452 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 630,717 shares. American Century Companies owns 3.87M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Appleton Prns Ma holds 10,417 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 157,897 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Polar Capital Llp owns 435,000 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Patten And Patten Inc Tn has 0.48% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 54,290 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Celgene Corporation to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Avangrid, GoDaddy, NGL Energy Partners LP, Lazard, Briggs & Stratton, and Celgene â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celgene and Acceleron’s luspatercept successful in late-stage beta thalassemia study – Seeking Alpha” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “J&J Strikes Deal with argenx to Co-Develop Cancer Antibody – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Celgene Corporation had 155 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, October 20. UBS maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Friday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, December 21. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 13. On Wednesday, December 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, January 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 13 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 27. As per Monday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $21.70M worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. 2,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $214,363 on Monday, November 5. 118,000 shares valued at $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. On Friday, September 7 Capossela Christopher C sold $6.43 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 59,162 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 21 by William Blair. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 23 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 23 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90.0 target in Tuesday, October 31 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 7 by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11500 target in Friday, May 11 report. On Tuesday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by William Blair. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Microsoft Will Continue To Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Success of Teams Shows the Strength of Microsoft Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $948.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 92,405 shares to 196,348 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,677 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 61,642 are held by Holderness. Wilkins Invest Counsel accumulated 6,595 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manufacturers Life The has invested 1.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leisure Capital Management owns 20,844 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Financial holds 4.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 932,950 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 27,291 shares. 503.75M were reported by Blackrock. First Manhattan accumulated 3.62% or 5.93M shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Company reported 19,858 shares. Allsquare Wealth invested in 7,425 shares. Welch Forbes Llc holds 877,537 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management stated it has 3,770 shares. 14.65 million were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag.