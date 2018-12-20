Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 234.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd acquired 35,202 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd holds 50,230 shares with $5.74 million value, up from 15,028 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $782.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $101.94. About 48.88M shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year

Private Management Group Inc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 2.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc sold 13,878 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock declined 1.95%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 577,233 shares with $25.70M value, down from 591,111 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $37.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 1.56M shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, November 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $13000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Argus Research. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, October 25. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $123 target. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 25.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDD, PUMP, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2018: BILI, BABA, ERIC, QTRH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 19, 2018 : F, TEVA, EEP, QQQ, EMB, AMD, MSFT, BAC, FOXA, CMCSA, DWDP, WFC – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leavell Mngmt holds 88,824 shares. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 76,170 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 22,155 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 155,570 shares or 3.36% of the stock. Addison Capital invested in 13,667 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Ami Asset Management Corporation holds 2.35% or 302,059 shares. Clough Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 378,400 shares. 18,838 were reported by Ims Cap Management. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.48 million shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,799 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 1.05M shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. James Invest reported 962 shares. Williams Jones Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 959,172 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3.31% or 243,542 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Lc stated it has 128,743 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Shares for $1.12 million were sold by Capossela Christopher C. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45M on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.15M was sold by BROD FRANK H. The insider Hood Amy sold $13.09 million. On Friday, October 26 Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 203,418 shares.

Private Management Group Inc increased Colony Cap Inc stake by 226,719 shares to 10.02 million valued at $61.00 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Brighthouse Finl Inc stake by 18,351 shares and now owns 193,878 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mgmt had 3 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 9 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, August 10.