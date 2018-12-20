Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 114,429 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.99 million, down from 119,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $104.98. About 11.44 million shares traded or 63.67% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 95.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 271,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,365 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $954,000, down from 283,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.21M shares traded or 41.78% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Skyworks Solutions, Virtus Investment Partners, Altria Group, Gilead Sciences, Arthur J. Gallagher, and BP plc â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget bluebird bio, Amgen Is a Better Biotech Stock – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Where were the women in Gilead’s CEO search? – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Challenges For Gilead’s 2 New CEOs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NDSN, GILD, TLRD – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Vetr upgraded the shares of GILD in report on Monday, August 17 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 28 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies upgraded the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, September 6 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Monday, October 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $95 target. Credit Suisse initiated Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Wednesday, January 20. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $125 target. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Thursday, August 31. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GILD in report on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, October 26.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $18.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.54% or 4.71 million shares. Thompson Davis And Co Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ledyard Fincl Bank holds 0.11% or 13,056 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Incorporated reported 6,274 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 0.03% or 82,604 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 27,579 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Skba Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 197,650 shares. Moreover, Krensavage Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 10.71% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 539,836 shares. Tekla Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.94 million shares or 5.44% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability holds 5,580 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Psagot House has invested 0.69% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 15 were reported by Ruggie Cap Group. Altfest L J Company has invested 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Carroll Associates reported 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept has 0.63% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $542.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 15,791 shares to 356,073 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11B for 9.86 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $626.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 18,787 shares to 172,871 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,160 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 0.6% or 65,500 shares. 54,509 are owned by S&Co Incorporated. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Aldebaran Fincl has 14,467 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 69,410 shares. 50,685 are owned by Spirit Of America Ny. 49,011 are owned by Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Cutter & Communication Brokerage reported 1,781 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management has 34,590 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il holds 0.6% or 45,603 shares. Lazard Asset Llc owns 0.73% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3.34M shares. 32,816 are owned by Cap Fund. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 232,908 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 0.59% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 25,509 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 34,137 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bloomberg: Premier Oil may bid for Chevronâ€™s U.K. North Sea assets – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crude Oil Slides Below Its ‘Reversion To The Mean,’ Dragging Chevron And Exxon Mobil Lower – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is Chevron’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – October’s Biggest Losers And Most Surprising Winners – Benzinga” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.82 million activity.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 11. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 13 with “Hold”. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 4 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Peer Perform” rating given on Tuesday, September 29 by Wolfe Research. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, April 22 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, October 3. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $126.0 target in Tuesday, October 10 report. Nomura initiated the shares of CVX in report on Friday, March 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 18 by HSBC. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, January 10.