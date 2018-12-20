Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 1,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.43M, down from 3,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $708.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $46.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1448.67. About 7.20 million shares traded or 4.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS

Comerica Securities Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 15.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Securities Inc sold 8,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 45,356 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.55M, down from 53,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $104.95. About 5.73 million shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO

Comerica Securities Inc, which manages about $820.57M and $852.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 72,876 shares to 122,123 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 earnings per share, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59 billion for 10.93 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 66.09 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98 million and $97.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,192 shares to 19,403 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

