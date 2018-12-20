OLEO E GAS PARTICIPACOES SA BRAZIL AMERI (OTCMKTS:OGXPY) had a decrease of 10% in short interest. OGXPY’s SI was 900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10% from 1,000 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 1 days are for OLEO E GAS PARTICIPACOES SA BRAZIL AMERI (OTCMKTS:OGXPY)’s short sellers to cover OGXPY’s short positions. It closed at $0.43 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 89.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 18,775 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock rose 18.18%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 2,305 shares with $314,000 value, down from 21,080 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $30.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.21. About 228,179 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 42.97% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Ã“leo e GÃ¡s ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The company has market cap of $12.79 million. The Company’s exploration blocks are located in the sedimentary basins of Brazil and Colombia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as OGX PetrÃ³leo e GÃ¡s ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. and changed its name to Ã•leo e GÃ¡s ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. in December 2013.

Among 14 analysts covering Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Red Hat had 19 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 22, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 30 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, September 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Friday, June 22. Citigroup maintained Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) on Thursday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of RHT in report on Monday, October 29 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, October 29.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) stake by 88,730 shares to 95,335 valued at $5.16M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) stake by 46,890 shares and now owns 291,165 shares. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) was raised too.

