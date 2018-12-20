China Building Material Test & Certification Group Co., Ltd. (603060) Increases 2.3% on Dec 20

Shares of China Building Material Test & Certification Group Co., Ltd. (SHA:603060) last traded at 19.58, representing a move of 2.3%, or 0.44 per share, on volume of 738,518 shares. After opening the trading day at 18.89, shares of China Building Material Test & Certification Group Co., Ltd. traded in a close range. China Building Material Test & Certification Group Co., Ltd. currently has a total float of 220.02M shares and on average sees 705,015 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 14.79 and high of 24.96.

SSE Composite Index: Breaking Barriers Since 1991

As the world’s second biggest economy, China is undeniably home to the most influential stock exchanges globally. For some reason, Asia is nothing without the Chinese economy.

One of the reasons that China is constantly thriving is its equity market, led by the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Both of these stock exchanges are valuable to China but below, the focus will be on the SSE, which has been driving Chinese economy growth for decades now.

History of the SSE

In terms of market capitalization, the SSE is of the top five stock exchanges in both Asia and the world. Behind this is a rich history that cultivated one of the world's most successful stock exchanges.

The SSE had already been present in the 1860s. It continued to help drive the growth of the Chinese economy for about 80 years until Japanese troops had arrived and conquered Shanghai. As a result, the SSE had to close.

Decades later, the SSE had managed to resume operations and once again lift the Chinese economy. In November 1990, the SSE had reopened. A few weeks later in December 1990, it had officially begun operating again.

The SSE Composite Index, the market-capitalization-weighted index measuring all stocks on the SSE, was officially introduced in July 1991. It is too broad of an economic indicator, which is why it is composed of three sub-indices: the SSE 50, which measures the top 50 stocks; the SSE 180, which measures the top 180 stocks; and the SSE 380, which measures the top 380 stocks. Consequently, all stocks included in the SSE 50 must be included in the SSE 180 and the SSE 380; and all stocks included in the SSE 180 must be included in the SSE 380.

Placing China on the Map

Since the SSE was relaunched, all stocks had been classified into two types of shares: A shares, which are denominated in yuan; and B shares, which are denominated in US dollars (USD). Because of the strict nature of the Chinese government when it comes to foreign investments, only domestic investors had been allowed to trade A shares until 2002. The lifting of the restriction in 2002 had paved way to the fast-paced growth of the Chinese economy, enabling more foreign investments to penetrate one of the world’s leading equity markets. This had played a major role in how China is economically thriving today.

The SSE is currently the world’s fifth biggest stock exchange and the second biggest in Asia. As of February 2016, it has a whopping market capitalization of $3.50 trillion with over 1,000 publicly traded companies listed on it.

The SSE Composite Index has seen an all-time low of 99.98 in December 1990 and an all-time high of 6,092.06 in October 2007.

Investing on the SSE today comes with endless benefits both in the near term and long term. It is the ideal way to count on Asia's biggest economy as it continues to grow further despite occasional challenges.