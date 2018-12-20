Cue Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 15.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cue Financial Group Inc sold 5,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,939 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78 million, down from 35,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.54. About 891,200 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 5.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 79,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $316.41M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $202.42. About 786,923 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO

Cue Financial Group Inc, which manages about $333.03 million and $166.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,226 shares to 12,806 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CHD’s profit will be $145.28M for 27.35 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 5 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Church & Dwight had 78 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT given on Tuesday, July 21. As per Friday, April 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, April 18 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Friday, August 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $104 target. As per Wednesday, January 18, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CHD in report on Friday, November 2 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 5 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 13 by Jefferies.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $45.96 million activity. 315,820 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $18.03 million were sold by Tursi Louis. FARRELL MATTHEW had sold 17,027 shares worth $889,234 on Tuesday, June 26. 15,000 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $986,589 were sold by CUGINE STEVEN P. On Tuesday, November 6 the insider Vergis Janet S. sold $1.05 million. Shares for $1.09 million were sold by KATZ STEVEN J. Craigie James had sold 300,000 shares worth $19.93 million.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “MS Global Franchise Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on November 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pro: Consumer Goods Stocks Surging In ‘Clear Change’ In Market Leadership – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Will Church & Dwight Outperform? – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2018. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Church & Dwight Vs. Procter & Gamble: The Discrepancy In Valuations Continues To Widen – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie Upgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) After Beat-and-Raise Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: May 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sterneck Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,930 shares. 3,600 were reported by Garrison Bradford Associate. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 8,100 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp owns 53,813 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment reported 3.47% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). S&Co has invested 4.8% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). North Star Asset Mngmt owns 36,829 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 11,585 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 385,699 shares. 8,319 are owned by Atria Invests Lc. 18,714 were accumulated by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0.01% stake. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 238,877 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 106,569 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.09% or 173,914 shares.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)Defies Trade Concern to Top European Autos Index – Live Trading News” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly Scores Solid Results in Psoriatic Arthritis Study – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 2 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Public Storage had 77 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 12. As per Friday, September 4, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 31 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Mkt Perform” on Thursday, October 27. Robert W. Baird upgraded Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on Thursday, January 7 to “Outperform” rating. On Monday, January 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on Tuesday, February 27 to “Neutral” rating. On Monday, March 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, December 17 to “Neutral”. As per Friday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 451,205 shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $447.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 75,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).