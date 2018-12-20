Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors bought 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,191 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39M, up from 997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 19,172 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is hiring semiconductor engineers to make its cloud better at streaming video; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 10/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Exclusive from @levynews: GOP Senator is moving to close the cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 408.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 13,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.59M, up from 3,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $6.96 during the last trading session, reaching $247.35. About 79,823 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 13.00% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Since November 6, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. On Wednesday, November 7 DUCHOSSOIS RICHARD L bought $1.51 million worth of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 5,550 shares. Shares for $108,478 were bought by Rankin R Alex.

Among 5 analysts covering Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Churchill Downs had 10 analyst reports since September 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Friday, May 6. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) on Friday, February 26 with “Outperform” rating. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of CHDN in report on Friday, August 5 with “Outperform” rating. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 14 report. JP Morgan initiated the shares of CHDN in report on Thursday, September 22 with “Neutral” rating. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of CHDN in report on Friday, October 14 with “Outperform” rating. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) rating on Monday, October 31. Telsey Advisory Group has “Outperform” rating and $172 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold CHDN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 9.20 million shares or 3.52% less from 9.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 1,825 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Argi Inv Services Ltd has invested 0.2% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 3,946 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Captrust Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,723 shares. Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Parametrica Management Limited stated it has 0.53% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Three Peaks Capital Limited invested in 19,932 shares. Park National Corp Oh accumulated 1,500 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Smithfield Trust Communication owns 0.5% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 16,536 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 140,755 shares.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Sports Gambling Stocks to Bet the House On – Investorplace.com” on July 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Supreme Court ruling could be an opportunity for Churchill Downs, Horseshoe – Louisville Business First” published on May 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Churchill Downs acquires two casinos from Eldorado Resorts – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2018. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs posts strong Derby results – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2018.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Value (IVE) by 3,247 shares to 64,807 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Short Term (MINT) by 53,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,283 shares, and cut its stake in Large Cap Growth (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas-based Cypress Asset Management Tx has invested 1.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Camelot Portfolios holds 685 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 20,240 shares. Main Street Research Llc stated it has 15,249 shares or 4.39% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Equitec Specialists Limited Liability has invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Garrison Bradford & Assocs invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 230 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi accumulated 1.37% or 2,586 shares. Advsr Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 594 shares. Twin Cap holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,948 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.24% or 2,182 shares. Academy Tx invested in 323 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 140 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 6.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01 million and $210.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 1 (SHY) by 73,067 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss Franc Trust by 11,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,854 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr 20 Yr Tr Bd Etf (TLT).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.92 million worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $3.87 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Wednesday, August 15. $3.28M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Jassy Andrew R. $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P. Zapolsky David had sold 1,927 shares worth $3.66 million on Wednesday, August 15. Blackburn Jeffrey M also sold $3.90M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15.