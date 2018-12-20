Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Parker (PH) by 82.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 25,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,265 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $969,000, down from 30,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $148.13. About 304,774 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH)

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 6.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 1,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,271 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.66 million, up from 25,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $250.88. About 180,422 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Ptnrs Com Unit (NYSE:NEP) by 20,884 shares to 376,893 shares, valued at $18.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 50,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 871,444 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 62 investors sold NOC shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 812 are owned by Amica Retiree Med Trust. Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 134,684 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Asset One Limited accumulated 263,532 shares. The Washington-based Perkins Coie Tru Communications has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,045 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 8,662 shares. Northern Mgmt Ltd accumulated 6,455 shares. Cibc Markets Corp reported 54,523 shares. American Century Cos Inc has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department holds 3,976 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 97,847 shares. Wendell David Inc invested in 1,282 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California-based Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $11.33 million activity. Shares for $1.35M were sold by Caylor Mark A on Thursday, August 30. Antkowiak Patrick M. also sold $1.59M worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Monday, September 17. Purvis Shawn N had sold 1,565 shares worth $427,855 on Monday, October 29. CHESTON SHEILA C. had sold 10,440 shares worth $3.34M on Wednesday, October 3. BUSH WESLEY G also sold $2.75 million worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Friday, November 2. Shares for $1.33 million were sold by Perry David T.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18,025 shares to 264,798 shares, valued at $13.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares (AGG) by 33,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 12.56% or $0.27 from last year’s $2.15 per share. PH’s profit will be $320.29M for 15.30 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.84 actual earnings per share reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.79% negative EPS growth.