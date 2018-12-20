Ci Global Investments Inc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 15.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ci Global Investments Inc sold 86,755 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock declined 9.33%. The Ci Global Investments Inc holds 475,823 shares with $8.44M value, down from 562,578 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $34.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 12.87 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve Distributable Cash Flow of Approximately $4.57 Billion; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA: GOVT TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit

Among 2 analysts covering New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New York Mortgage Trust had 2 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Monday, August 6. See New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) latest ratings:

12/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

06/08/2018 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $6.25 New Target: $6.75 Maintain

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $910.98 million. The companyÂ’s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities. It has a 7.33 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 1.40M shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 3.27% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati

More notable recent New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New York Mortgage Trust declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “New York Mortgage Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Common Stock Dividend of $0.20 Per Share, and Preferred Stock Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on New York Mortgage Trust Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New York Mortgage Trust announces pricing of common stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.61 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.26, from 2.35 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 138.14 million shares or 137.24% more from 58.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 9,950 shares. 15,936 are held by Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 6,340 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 92,858 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0% or 185,869 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 218,880 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd reported 1,300 shares. Wealthtrust has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Indexiq Advsr Lc invested 0.02% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 10,076 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 33,198 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Co accumulated 42,607 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apriem Advisors has 15,698 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct owns 395,331 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Iowa-based Miles has invested 0.97% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 110,946 were reported by Sunbelt Securities Incorporated. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 28,619 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn has 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 26,063 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company owns 1.03M shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.03% or 5,667 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% or 3,847 shares. Mirae Asset Global Company reported 2.56 million shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 672,500 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 256,765 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp accumulated 105,375 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Basswood Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 126,163 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 6.36 million shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan: The Dividend Story Takes Another Turn – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Kinder Morgan Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Exercises Option with Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline LLC (KMI) to Acquire 15% Stake in Coast Express Pipeline Project – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. ONEOK – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Falls After Guidance Update (NYSE:KMI) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Kinder Morgan had 9 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight”. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, June 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $23 target. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital.

Ci Global Investments Inc increased Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) stake by 542,104 shares to 7.40 million valued at $355.05M in 2018Q3. It also upped Black Stone Minerals LP Com stake by 1.35M shares and now owns 7.03 million shares. Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) was raised too.