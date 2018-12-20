Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 32.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 21,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,196 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.22 million, down from 65,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $11.34 during the last trading session, reaching $292.06. About 920,208 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 50.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc Com (TYL) by 4.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.97 million, down from 217,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $178.21. About 200,361 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018

Among 15 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Thursday, November 1. As per Friday, September 22, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, April 23 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, February 22. As per Monday, June 20, the company rating was initiated by Pacific Crest. Benchmark maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 23 by Needham. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, February 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 3 by Northland Capital.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $39.97 million activity. MILLER BRIAN K sold $936,032 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. MOORE H LYNN JR sold $4.73M worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Thursday, August 30. 275 shares were sold by King Luther Jr, worth $53,154 on Thursday, November 1. Carter Glenn A sold $296,937 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Tuesday, August 28. 2,000 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares with value of $482,595 were sold by Pope Daniel M. 4,000 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares with value of $1.00 million were sold by Cline Brenda A.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.87 per share. TYL’s profit will be $36.88 million for 46.90 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TYL shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd has 11,600 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Nomura Holding has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Earnest Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 11 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 12,996 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 95,430 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 3,400 shares stake. 3,663 were accumulated by First Hawaiian State Bank. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,171 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 288 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.02% or 3,743 shares. Praesidium Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 9.38% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.46% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Piedmont Invest Incorporated holds 2,725 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $17.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,500 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns Ico (NASDAQ:LORL).

Among 29 analysts covering Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Illumina Inc had 115 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, January 3 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) rating on Wednesday, July 22. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $250 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ILMN in report on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, October 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 30 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, November 2 the stock rating was downgraded by First Analysis to “Underweight”. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 3 by Piper Jaffray. On Tuesday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ILMN in report on Tuesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 selling transactions for $27.40 million activity. On Monday, October 1 the insider EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $496,876. Stapley Marc sold 1,000 shares worth $352,054. 2,100 shares were sold by deSouza Francis A, worth $776,183 on Monday, October 1. OSTADAN OMEAD also sold $197,541 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares. Van Oene Mark sold 6,835 shares worth $2.23 million. Ronaghi Mostafa sold $3.47M worth of stock.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $11.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,352 shares to 42,288 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 256,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Market Vectors Etf Tr Gold Miner Etf (Put).

