Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Sparton Corp Com (SPA) by 36.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 86,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,474 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.64 million, up from 234,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Sparton Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 108,729 shares traded or 1.37% up from the average. Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) has declined 42.86% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPA News: 08/05/2018 – Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corporation Joint Venture (ERAPSCO) Awarded $70.3m for U.S. Navy Sonobuoy Contracts; 07/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – ON MAY 3, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 11, 2014; 07/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS REDUCED FROM $125 MLN TO $120 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Sparton Corporation Introduces a New 24″ Rugged 4k Military LCD Display; 06/03/2018 – Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics USSI Joint Venture (ERAPSCO) Awarded $28.4m for U.S. Navy Sonobuoy Contracts; 09/05/2018 – Sparton Believes It Will Be Able to Restructure Long-Term Debt to Provide for Sufficient Liquidity for Anticipated Needs for Next 12 Mos; 06/03/2018 – Sparton Resources Inc. Work Program Approved for Yao Wan Vanadium Project, Shaanxi Province China; 09/05/2018 – Sparton 3Q Adj EPS 22c; 28/05/2018 – Sparton Resources Inc. Encouraging Results From Initial Drilling on Quebec Gold Property, Continuity of Gold Zones Confirmed; 05/03/2018 BOS Global Appoints Administrators; Ultra Electronics’s Sparton Deal Collapses

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 58.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 43,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 117,679 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.25M, up from 74,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $253.28. About 1.65 million shares traded or 48.11% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sign-ups for 2019 Obamacare insurance fall to 8.5 million people – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big day for health insurers – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Women-Led Companies Delivering Outsized Returns – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Teleflex, Anthem, Crown Castle International, MSCI, GCI Liberty, and Akebia Therapeutics â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, June 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 27 by Sterne Agee CRT. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. Credit Suisse maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Thursday, April 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $284 target. Jefferies maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Wednesday, June 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Overweight” rating.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $11.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 103,200 shares to 46,500 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I Com (NYSE:ALSN) by 134,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,900 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $17.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Incco by 42,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,433 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Among 3 analysts covering Sparton Corp (NYSE:SPA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sparton Corp had 4 analyst reports since October 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by CJS Securities on Tuesday, September 20. Sidoti initiated Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) rating on Monday, October 5. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $34 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 4 by Sidoti. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 4 by B. Riley & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold SPA shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 6.36 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Franklin has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA). Panagora Asset Management holds 18,572 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 27,012 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA). 21,399 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has 0% invested in Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 26,531 shares. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 10,411 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) for 13,444 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 9,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) for 51,190 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA). State Street Corp holds 0% or 237,892 shares.

More notable recent Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: NASDAQ Rises 2%; Neurocrine Biosciences Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eni’s Egyptian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eni On A Roll In Indonesia – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Sparton Corporation (SPA) – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bluegreen Vacations’ Ã‰ilan Hotel & Spa Receives AAA Four Diamond Rating – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.