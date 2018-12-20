Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) stake by 33.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 19,596 shares as Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)’s stock declined 18.35%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 78,287 shares with $3.43 million value, up from 58,691 last quarter. Leggett & Platt Inc now has $4.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 614,370 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 18.35% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Equinix Inc. (EQIX) stake by 60.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc acquired 893 shares as Equinix Inc. (EQIX)’s stock declined 10.82%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 2,368 shares with $1.03M value, up from 1,475 last quarter. Equinix Inc. now has $29.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $363.01. About 322,982 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Broadcom Ltd stake by 2,566 shares to 2,571 valued at $634,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Palo Alto Networksinc. (NYSE:PANW) stake by 2,558 shares and now owns 2,565 shares. Simpson Man. Co. (NYSE:SSD) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Equinix had 12 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $511 target in Friday, November 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Friday, November 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $481 target. Jefferies upgraded the shares of EQIX in report on Monday, December 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 21 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Credit Suisse.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $4.73 million activity. Shares for $863,293 were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D on Monday, August 27. $124,079 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by Meyers Charles J. $108,310 worth of stock was sold by Campbell Michael Earl on Wednesday, August 15. Lee Yau Tat also sold $1.07M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions Fincl, Alabama-based fund reported 205 shares. Middleton And Ma owns 16,124 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.01% or 757 shares. Criterion Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 2.38% or 36,555 shares in its portfolio. Lateef Ltd Partnership holds 3.8% or 70,920 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset stated it has 3,000 shares. Waterfront Prns Limited Liability accumulated 1.72% or 29,640 shares. Asset Inc holds 6,543 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Alps Advsrs Inc stated it has 6,033 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 0.01% or 6,962 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 70,970 shares. 6,525 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Selkirk Mngmt holds 7.41% or 33,600 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Inc has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

