Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 10.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 114,040 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.56M, down from 127,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $159.38. About 612,088 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 8.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 89.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,183 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $263,000, down from 11,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 2.99M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard, worth $959,993 on Monday, December 17.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 30.02 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

