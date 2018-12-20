Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 19.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 7,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,723 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.77M, down from 39,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.59. About 782,816 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 10.47% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Truck Rev $92.7M; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named to Fortune 500 List for Sixth Consecutive Year, Breaks into Top 400

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 56.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 7,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $283,000, down from 13,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 29.67M shares traded or 18.43% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hl Finance Svcs Lc accumulated 2.28M shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Llc has 6,954 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 32.45 million shares. Wealthfront Corp has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Filament Llc holds 17,099 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 2.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Mercantile Com has 10,118 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 59,881 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Com. Acg Wealth reported 116,067 shares. A D Beadell Counsel accumulated 45,662 shares. Northern Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 39,139 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Stearns Services Group, North Carolina-based fund reported 55,553 shares. Lehman Fin Incorporated accumulated 120,341 shares. Marshwinds Advisory invested in 99,192 shares. Wespac Lc has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $473.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds by 41,045 shares to 51,364 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 42,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 04, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Predicts More IP Traffic in the Next Five Years Than in the History of the Internet – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2018: MITK, XNET, LITB, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, AAPL, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, INFY, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: BILI, PVTL, NTES, PLAB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton on Thursday, August 18 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 18, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton given on Friday, June 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, June 14. As per Thursday, January 18, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 29 by Drexel Hamilton. Nomura downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, December 14 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, August 4.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28M. $3.00M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Goeckeler David on Tuesday, September 18. $1.36 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Tan Irving on Monday, December 3. 4,373 shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D, worth $196,324. BHATT PRAT had sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52 million on Friday, November 23. 25,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by WEST STEVEN M.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold JBHT shares while 107 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 77.74 million shares or 0.61% less from 78.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 65 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus owns 8,610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nicholas Inv Prtn Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 51,771 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Northern Trust invested in 0.03% or 982,768 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.06% or 42,559 shares. Mason Street Llc owns 12,297 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). 3.63 million were reported by State Street. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 156 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.02% or 71,394 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 31,248 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp owns 0.03% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 30,030 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Among 25 analysts covering JB Hunt Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JB Hunt Trans had 102 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) rating on Tuesday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $9500 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, April 9. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 11 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Thursday, October 5 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 5 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $95.0 target in Monday, September 18 report. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, October 12. UBS initiated J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) rating on Friday, October 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $81 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JBHT in report on Tuesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 45.19% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.04 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $164.86 million for 15.33 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.72% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. On Wednesday, July 18 the insider THOMPSON JAMES K sold $1.98M. 6,126 shares valued at $744,129 were sold by MEE DAVID G on Wednesday, July 18. ROBERTS JOHN N sold $999,380 worth of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Friday, July 20.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 27,124 shares to 641,203 shares, valued at $43.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ).