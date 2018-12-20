Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 96.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 17,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 729 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $132,000, down from 18,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $180.78. About 646,310 shares traded or 8.86% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 4.16% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 4.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.80M, up from 153,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 98,658 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 27 investors sold AVB shares while 153 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 122.18 million shares or 1.58% less from 124.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.29% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Sumitomo Life Insurance invested 0.18% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 3,224 shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.19% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 18,800 are held by Point72 Asset Management L P. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.08% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Natixis Lp invested in 0.12% or 74,025 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 81,166 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Kempen Mgmt Nv has invested 1.5% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 117,829 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 0.42% or 103,845 shares in its portfolio. 68,029 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Omers Administration Corporation reported 539,785 shares.

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Oh My, Another Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AvalonBay (NYSE: AVB) Viewed Favorably Amid Big Opportunity In A Market With High Barriers To Entry – Benzinga” published on June 22, 2017, Investorplace.com published: “3 Apartment REITs to Buy for Strong Dividends – Investorplace.com” on January 30, 2015. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Residential REITs With Highest New York City Exposure – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2012 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Is The Best In Show – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/12/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 2,707 shares to 3,155 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 43,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,303 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Among 28 analysts covering Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Avalonbay Communities Inc. had 99 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 7 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Thursday, August 27. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 5 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 13. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 6. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Evercore. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 6 by Sandler O’Neill. Jefferies maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) on Monday, July 3 with “Hold” rating. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, November 28.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.25 per share. AVB’s profit will be $317.07M for 19.65 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $8.27 million activity. SCHULMAN EDWARD M sold $257,264 worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) on Friday, November 16. O’Shea Kevin P. sold $182,240 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Wilson Stephen W sold $540,010 worth of stock or 2,905 shares. McLaughlin William M also sold $4.35M worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) on Tuesday, November 20. On Monday, November 19 the insider Shea Keri A sold $347,983. Shares for $373,760 were sold by HOREY LEO S III on Monday, November 19.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. $3.32 million worth of stock was sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Thursday, November 29. $1.20M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by WEST STEVEN M. 35,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $1.51 million were sold by Goeckeler David. On Monday, September 17 Robbins Charles sold $10.28 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 217,420 shares. On Friday, November 23 CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4,373 shares. On Friday, November 23 BHATT PRAT sold $1.52M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 33,950 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And owns 28,798 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 29,505 shares. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Limited Com holds 4.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.26 million shares. Arizona-based Juncture Wealth Strategies has invested 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 12.59 million shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment reported 1.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Page Arthur B owns 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,920 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 1.40M shares. West Oak Ltd owns 35,362 shares. Plancorp Ltd Com reported 23,860 shares stake. Kessler Investment Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fulton Commercial Bank Na stated it has 91,525 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 4,433 shares. Birinyi Assoc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foundry Partners invested in 1.16% or 625,900 shares.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 23, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38.0 target in Friday, October 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, February 11. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, November 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, November 17 with “Buy”. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, May 14. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating.