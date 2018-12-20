Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 26,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.33 million, down from 94,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.82. About 24.92M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl (CMCSA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 11,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 380,412 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.47M, down from 392,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 16.69M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $550,461 activity. On Thursday, September 27 the insider BLOCK ARTHUR R sold $228,775.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why Comcast Stock Is a Buy No Matter Which Bidding War It Loses – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Comcast-owned (Nasdaq: CMCSA) Universal Orlando to go all in on new theme park spending – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Comcast, Avnet, NIKE, Helios and Matheson Analytics, Quest Diagnostics, and Nevsun Resources â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Look At Comcast Post Q2-Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 02, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Roundview Cap Ltd Co owns 18,999 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 8,457 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Taconic Ltd Partnership has invested 2.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Telemus Capital Lc reported 34,531 shares. Parthenon Lc reported 7,682 shares. 2.01M are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg. 51,162 are held by Sun Life Fincl. Alpha Windward owns 8,687 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 21,272 are held by Cibc Retail Bank Usa. Cumberland Ptnrs reported 0.43% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Freestone Limited Liability stated it has 9,490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc accumulated 12,320 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Crestwood Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 10,895 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust reported 10,519 shares stake. Jefferies Financial Gp stated it has 0.3% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 26.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $2.82 billion for 14.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 26 by Wunderlich. The stock has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, September 24. As per Monday, August 6, the company rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, July 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, December 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, October 24. Moffett Nathanson maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Thursday, January 18. Moffett Nathanson has “Buy” rating and $52.0 target. The rating was upgraded by MoffettNathanson to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Thursday, February 4 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mairs & Pwr stated it has 36,634 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Co invested in 1.38% or 134,028 shares. 2.26 million are held by Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Union Bank & Trust Corp has invested 2.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argent holds 1.13% or 203,131 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset accumulated 187,983 shares. Green Square Limited Com invested in 192,748 shares. Longer holds 2.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 58,230 shares. Shine Investment Advisory owns 6,299 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 307,721 shares. Moreover, Blume Capital Management has 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,278 shares. Cardinal has invested 1.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aull And Monroe Invest Management Corp holds 6,461 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc owns 0.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 279,098 shares. Fragasso Group Inc owns 49,430 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.47 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. Shares for $1.52M were sold by BHATT PRAT. Kramer Kelly A. also sold $3.32M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. Another trade for 28,000 shares valued at $1.36M was made by Tan Irving on Monday, December 3. CHANDLER MARK D also sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23. Shares for $1.20M were sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. Robbins Charles sold 217,420 shares worth $10.28M.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 11/21/2018: ABIL, CMCM, ADSK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: IQ, QCOM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Cisco Announces December 2018 Events with the Financial Community – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 3.10% Yield (CSCO) – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biggest Threats to Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 18 by Piperjaffray. On Monday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 19 with “Underperform”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 30. Barclays Capital initiated Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, October 14 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, November 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 16 by UBS. On Sunday, February 11 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 29 by Credit Suisse.