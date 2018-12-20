Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (Call) (AAP) stake by 2.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 2,500 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (Call) (AAP)’s stock declined 0.46%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 113,200 shares with $19.06 million value, down from 115,700 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc (Call) now has $11.12B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152.5. About 1.28 million shares traded or 14.16% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 70.24% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.24% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc decreased U S G Corp (USG) stake by 4.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc sold 39,657 shares as U S G Corp (USG)’s stock rose 0.98%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 889,352 shares with $38.52 million value, down from 929,009 last quarter. U S G Corp now has $5.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 1.27 million shares traded. USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has risen 17.80% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 27/04/2018 – USG SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST 4 DIRECTORS: GLASS LEWIS; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES NO U.S. FEDERAL CASH TAXES’18-’20 ON NOLS,CREDITS; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer ‘Not in Best Interests of All USG’s Shareholders’; 26/03/2018 – Knauf: Awaiting USG’s Response to March 15 Proposal; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates USG Real Estate Foundn VII, GA’s 2018 Bnds ‘A+’; 12/04/2018 – USG CORP – SENT LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS URGING THEM TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF USG’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – USG Says Knauf’s Proposal Is ‘Inadequate’ and ‘Does Not Reflect the Intrinsic Value of the Co.’; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders Urging Them to Vote for the election of Its Independent Directors

Among 9 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 14 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 14 by UBS. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Friday, July 6 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Wednesday, August 15. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $171 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 14 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, September 17. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 49.35% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.77 per share. AAP’s profit will be $83.83M for 33.15 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold AAP shares while 145 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 68.98 million shares or 4.84% less from 72.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hl Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Inc invested in 0.03% or 29,639 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Clearbridge Invs Limited Company owns 401,338 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 40,093 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation reported 27 shares. 3,413 were reported by Hanseatic Svcs. Schwab Charles Management reported 424,969 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 14,062 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.03% or 818,511 shares in its portfolio. 236,418 are held by Swiss Financial Bank. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Stone Ridge Asset, a New York-based fund reported 10,827 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 13,236 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) stake by 78,886 shares to 271,270 valued at $6.36 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Teradata Corp Del (Put) (NYSE:TDC) stake by 21,800 shares and now owns 38,400 shares. Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) was raised too.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $13,559 activity. On Friday, November 16 DIAS FIONA P sold $186,066 worth of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 1,048 shares. The insider TRAVIS NIGEL bought $199,625.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold USG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.56 million shares or 5.63% less from 111.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 3.35 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Blair William & Il reported 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). The New York-based Qs Investors has invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Optimum Investment Advsr has 1,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4,808 shares stake. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 8,488 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Semper Augustus Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.7% or 147,992 shares in its portfolio. Stevens LP reported 0.24% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 82,313 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 36,436 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 111,888 shares stake.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $14.35 million activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. also sold $1.39 million worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) shares. HILZINGER MATTHEW F had sold 34,300 shares worth $1.48 million. The insider Reale John M sold $367,559. $2.24 million worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) shares were sold by COOK BRIAN J. Salah Gregory D. sold 6,885 shares worth $296,914. Macey Christopher D sold $58,362 worth of stock. Shares for $3.86M were sold by Dannessa Dominic A.