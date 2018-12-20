Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 816.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,753 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $442,000, up from 628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 247,964 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 7.05% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M

Palo Capital Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palo Capital Inc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,045 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.38M, up from 65,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palo Capital Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 28.24M shares traded or 47.67% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 27/03/2018 – THREAT OF RECESSION IN U.S. IS VERY LOW: CITI’S MANN; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 24/04/2018 – FIVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE NOT APPROVED BY CITI HOLDERS; 09/04/2018 – Citi warns of bigger market corrections ahead – but says ‘buy on the dips’; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV

Palo Capital Inc, which manages about $167.90 million and $459.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 24,509 shares to 8,068 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,366 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Asset accumulated 838,709 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 1.87% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 95,179 shares. Hgk Asset reported 146,136 shares stake. Schneider Capital Corp holds 490,058 shares. Blue Financial has invested 0.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinnacle Advisory Gp Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 0.04% or 10,204 shares. 7,600 were reported by Northeast Consultants Inc. Davis Ltd Liability Company holds 2.63% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. 802,467 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Fosun Intll invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 86,032 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment. Clearbridge Limited owns 128,814 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 764,410 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold CINF shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 99.82 million shares or 0.27% more from 99.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,902 were reported by Mirae Asset Invs Communication Ltd. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,919 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of reported 19,020 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 98,818 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Group Incorporated stated it has 5,664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern owns 1.84 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,886 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Natixis accumulated 16,943 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hengehold Ltd Liability accumulated 15,147 shares. Curbstone Fincl Management has invested 0.13% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0.04% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

