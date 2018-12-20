Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 21,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 304,899 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.87 million, up from 283,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 1.58M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 03/05/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $43; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 8.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 24,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,411 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.60M, up from 281,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $87.25. About 52,572 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, October 9. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, March 26. Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Monday, September 28 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 24 by SunTrust. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95.0 target in Wednesday, December 20 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, October 16 with “Outperform”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 6 by Vetr. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 6 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,663 shares. Altavista Wealth Management invested in 3,693 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2,609 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.66% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lpl Finance Lc, California-based fund reported 466,769 shares. Wafra accumulated 213,604 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,072 shares. Counselors Inc reported 2,919 shares. M Holdings Secs accumulated 0.48% or 25,742 shares. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership reported 11.11M shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 50 shares. 67,986 were reported by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Dallas Secs invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parametric Port Assoc stated it has 8.27 million shares.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Dan Nathan Gives Update On His Winning Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Banking Roundup: Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldmanâ€¦ Court OKs $480M Wells Fargo settlement – New York Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan’s Citigroup Options Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs of 2019: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Will Rise Again – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $324.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 188,686 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $15.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 16 analysts covering Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Waste Management Inc. had 49 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 30. On Tuesday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Tuesday, July 28 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 13 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 21. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, July 29 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 25 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 202,487 shares. Comerica Bancorporation owns 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 104,318 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0% or 300 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Elm Advsrs Lc, California-based fund reported 8,095 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 3,138 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Private Ocean Lc owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 4,050 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,857 shares. Bancshares Of Stockton accumulated 2,456 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Argent holds 6,819 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 31,075 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Double Upgrades Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Says Stock Is ‘Least Expensive’ Route To Sector Exposure – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Garbage Pays Well – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Law firm to move Houston office to Capitol Tower – Houston Business Journal” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Apache, Waste Management And More – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Is Too Expensive For Me – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. The insider GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,787. 8,107 shares were sold by Rankin Devina A, worth $765,397. Shares for $31,077 were sold by CLARK FRANK M. 376 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares with value of $31,447 were sold by POPE JOHN C.