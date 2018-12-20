Citigroup Covers JC Penney Co (JCP); 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Citigroup has started coverage on shares of JC Penney Co (NYSE:JCP) in analysts note revealed to investors and clients on Thursday morning. The financial company issued “Underweight” rating on JCP stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Preferred Bank had 2 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) rating on Friday, July 20. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $80 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, October 19 report. See Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) latest ratings:

19/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $77 New Target: $72 Maintain

20/07/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $76 New Target: $80 Maintain

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 1,568 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 28.39% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking services and products to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $640.21 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts and non-retail certificates of deposit. It has a 10.58 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mini-perm loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, residential, and residential multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loan products comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and trade finance products, such as commercial and standby letters of credit, acceptance financing, documentary collections, foreign draft collections, international wires, and foreign exchange for importers and exporters.

Among 6 analysts covering JC Penney Co (NYSE:JCP), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. JC Penney Co has $2 highest and $0.5 lowest target. $3.10’s average target is 170.74% above currents $1.145 stock price. JC Penney Co had 6 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 17 with “Hold”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 16. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 17. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 16 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 66.67% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.57 per share. JCP’s profit will be $59.93 million for 1.51 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.52 actual EPS reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold J. C. Penney Company, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 206.25 million shares or 0.87% less from 208.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.