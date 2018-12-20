State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 108.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.29M, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 6.69 million shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 22.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Prologis (PLD) by 10.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.82M, up from 183,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Prologis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 3.19M shares traded or 17.91% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $614,440 activity. $105,960 worth of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) was bought by Subramaniam Shivan S..

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $27.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 225,000 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $193.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CFG shares while 207 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 431.19 million shares or 2.09% less from 440.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,452 were reported by Ftb. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 257 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 844,700 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 6,141 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 54,835 shares. Prescott Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0.11% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Thomas White Interest Limited owns 0.25% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 38,737 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1.07M shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn holds 398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital holds 151,080 shares. Boston Partners holds 857,966 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Comm has 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Court Place Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Conning Inc accumulated 9,440 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Two Sigma Limited owns 13,881 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 52,800 shares to 700 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 44,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).