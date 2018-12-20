City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 62.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 68,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,279 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97 million, up from 109,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 146,761 shares traded or 36.31% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 10.52% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 6,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,825 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.35M, down from 160,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 27.66M shares traded or 32.48% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc (MXE) by 142,165 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $34.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Latin American Discovery (LDF) by 101,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Korea Fund (KF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.71, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 10 investors sold PHD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.80 million shares or 5.76% more from 5.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 653,414 shares. Invest Advsr Lc holds 387,636 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Ser Advsr owns 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 73,459 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 603,966 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 118,168 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Baillie Gifford And Com invested in 550,936 shares. Sit Assocs reported 70,000 shares stake. West Oak Cap Ltd Co reported 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Fiera Cap Corp holds 14,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zazove Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 47,798 shares. Invesco holds 265,268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen And Steers owns 263,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shaker Financial Service Limited holds 1.55% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) or 293,758 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63B for 24.32 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 3,175 shares to 3,875 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).