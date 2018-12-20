Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 2.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 945,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.77 million, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 1.31M shares traded or 30.83% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 23.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK

Clarus Ventures Llc increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc. (NSTG) by 1.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarus Ventures Llc bought 76,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.96M, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarus Ventures Llc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 238,357 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 135.54% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 135.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re

Among 17 analysts covering Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), 2 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Southern Copper had 39 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bradesco to “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 21. The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 22 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 3 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 13. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 13 by J.P. Morgan. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 26 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 31 report. The rating was downgraded by Santander to “Hold” on Tuesday, December 8.

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 26, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Southern Copper, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Denbury Resources Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on November 21, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Eagle, Eli Lilly, GameStop, Intuit, Novavax, Nvidia, Salesforce, Schlumberger and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 41 investors sold SCCO shares while 68 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 52.02 million shares or 4.10% less from 54.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Marshall Wace Llp owns 199,239 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp owns 4,413 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 314,094 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Indexiq Ltd has 0.07% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc reported 280 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 5,064 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 256,693 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc reported 724,135 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.64% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). 101,293 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Edgestream Prtn LP stated it has 37,805 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 278,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 280,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.07, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold NSTG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 23.34 million shares or 23.70% more from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp accumulated 157,263 shares or 0% of the stock. Bogle Investment Lp De invested in 0.06% or 44,289 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company invested in 57,863 shares or 0% of the stock. 500,000 are held by Polar Cap Llp. 232,500 were reported by Platinum Mngmt Limited. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce Ny owns 1,675 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested in 16,807 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase reported 165,788 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). 38,266 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Co reported 96,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pura Vida Ltd Com owns 356,494 shares. 358,554 were reported by Altrinsic Advisors Limited Liability. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 29,000 shares.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.22 million activity. ALLEN MARY TEDD had sold 26,895 shares worth $473,430. 85,823 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares with value of $1.37M were sold by Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P..