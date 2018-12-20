Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Ebay Inc. (EBAY) stake by 15.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc acquired 26,745 shares as Ebay Inc. (EBAY)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 199,213 shares with $6.58M value, up from 172,468 last quarter. Ebay Inc. now has $26.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 20.27M shares traded or 45.30% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL

DSW Inc (DSW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 110 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 113 cut down and sold their holdings in DSW Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 66.81 million shares, down from 69.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding DSW Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 88 Increased: 56 New Position: 54.

Among 15 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. eBay had 22 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of EBAY in report on Friday, October 19 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 22 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Tuesday, July 10 the stock rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, July 19 to “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.92 million activity. 3,526 shares valued at $99,473 were sold by Doerger Brian J. on Tuesday, November 20. Lee Jae Hyun had sold 26,204 shares worth $919,176. 10,516 shares were sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth, worth $354,179 on Monday, July 23. OMIDYAR PIERRE M sold $1.04 million worth of stock. Park Joo Man also sold $522,528 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Tuesday, November 27.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EBAY, SLB, RMTI – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay Launches Green Monday Deals to Lure Holiday Buyers – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Morgan Stanley Says Bullish Call on eBay Stock Was ‘Wrong’ – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay’s (EBAY) Authentication Service Now Expands to Jewelry – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBay (EBAY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 16,679 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc invested in 17,923 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 179,684 shares. Paloma Prns Management owns 15,906 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Glenview Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 11.58M shares. Cipher Cap Lp holds 74,757 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 33,800 shares. Alphamark Advisors stated it has 1,275 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Fdx Advisors Inc owns 78,298 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited holds 9,800 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.33% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 110,617 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) stake by 3,593 shares to 307,699 valued at $35.33M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Micro Focus International Plc stake by 26,641 shares and now owns 93,662 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 2.34 million shares traded or 17.31% up from the average. DSW Inc. (DSW) has risen 7.38% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 06/03/2018 DSW Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Sees FY Rev Growth to Decrease 1%-3%; 13/03/2018 – DSW Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – DSW NAMES DREW DOMECQ AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 20/05/2018 – Trade idea for $DSW ahead of earnings on 5/30; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc 4Q Adj EPS 38c; 30/05/2018 – DSW Inc 1Q Rev $712.1M; 30/05/2018 – DSW Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Sees FY18 Effective Tax Rate of 29%; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Sioux Falls, SD

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in DSW Inc. for 56,376 shares. Penbrook Management Llc owns 40,970 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 1.24% invested in the company for 3.55 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 449,324 shares.

More notable recent DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “DSW (NYSE:DSW) Delivers Strong Quarter, But Camuto Acquisition Keeps Canaccord Neutral – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DSW +16.5% on earnings beat and raised FY2018 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “DSW Inc. Raises Guidance, But Does It Matter? – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is DSW an Undervalued Dividend Stock With a 4% Yield? – The Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DSW Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.