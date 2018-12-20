Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 30.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 16,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.73% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 38,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.79 million, down from 54,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $152.72. About 710,922 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 12.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 7.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 3,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.13M, up from 50,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 2.12 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 250 raised stakes. 403.72 million shares or 1.89% less from 411.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 22,055 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,769 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Co owns 41,505 shares. Janney Cap Ltd reported 21,769 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 153,219 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 1.43M shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.51% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 634,735 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Etrade Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,954 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.64 million shares. Manchester Cap Management holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Gp Inc Limited Partnership reported 996,213 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Co holds 621 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 4,800 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $155.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate Etf by 16,766 shares to 56,531 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 36 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF), 24 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corp. had 137 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $117.0 target in Wednesday, January 24 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 30 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America downgraded the shares of COF in report on Thursday, February 11 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, January 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Buckingham Research. As per Tuesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, July 21. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 24. PiperJaffray upgraded the shares of COF in report on Thursday, June 14 to “Overweight” rating.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $28.22 million activity. The insider Wassmer Michael J sold $227,600. On Monday, July 2 the insider WARNER BRADFORD H sold $391,394. On Tuesday, July 24 Borgmann Kevin S. sold $1.91M worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 19,117 shares. HAY LEWIS III had sold 16,446 shares worth $1.64M on Tuesday, July 24.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Capital One, Equinix, KeyCorp, Kratos, Loweâ€™s, Micron, Skyworks, Yamana Gold and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forge First Asset Management November 2018 Commentary: Short U.S. Credit Cards – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital One: An Unimpressive Beat – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Eli Leenaars to Join the Capital One Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: The Clorox Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Too Late to Sell Alphabet Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Does Clorox Have Some Cleaning To Do? – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clorox down on lowering FY2019 EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox Recognized for Strong Management, Responsible Business Performance – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. The Clorox Company had 71 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Buy” on Friday, September 16. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 4. Jefferies maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Monday, July 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 5. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 12 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 5 report. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 15. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Wednesday, August 5. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $114 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CLX shares while 270 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 95.79 million shares or 1.06% less from 96.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 3,031 shares. Moreover, Johnson Fin Incorporated has 0.06% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department owns 0.45% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 13,851 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wellington Shields & Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,600 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc has 0.06% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Earnest Prtnrs Lc reported 65 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 3,252 shares. California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.37% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 44,448 were accumulated by Putnam Ltd Liability Com. Commonwealth State Bank Of has 9,946 shares. Voya Inv Management Llc reported 69,560 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenmede Co Na accumulated 61,574 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Crawford Counsel Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,338 shares.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.23 per share. CLX’s profit will be $168.50M for 28.92 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.