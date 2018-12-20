Cls Investments Has Cut Its W P Carey (WPC) Stake; 3 Analysts Covering CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)

Among 3 analysts covering CLS Holdings PLC (LON:CLI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CLS Holdings PLC had 15 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Liberum Capital maintained CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. Liberum Capital maintained CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Friday, October 19. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 17 report. The stock of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 22 by Liberum Capital. On Tuesday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 22 by Peel Hunt. The stock of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) earned “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Monday, December 17. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Tuesday, October 16. See CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) latest ratings:

17/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

05/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

22/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 Maintain

22/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 265.00 Initiates Starts

28/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 Maintain

17/08/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

Cls Investments Llc decreased W P Carey Inc (WPC) stake by 97.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc sold 5,633 shares as W P Carey Inc (WPC)’s stock rose 6.93%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 165 shares with $11,000 value, down from 5,798 last quarter. W P Carey Inc now has $11.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $68.52. About 1.08M shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has declined 0.62% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32

Cls Investments Llc increased Ishares Inc (EEMV) stake by 35,200 shares to 51,800 valued at $3.07 million in 2018Q3. It also upped John Hancock Exchange Traded stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Etf Tr was raised too.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.31 per share. WPC’s profit will be $210.99 million for 13.08 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.P. Carey reports $119M of property investments – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W. P. Carey declares $1.03 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs: The Only Asset Class That Will Deliver Required Returns (Part II) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold WPC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 1.66% less from 49.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York, a New York-based fund reported 8,466 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 85 shares. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Service reported 5,600 shares stake. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 44,380 shares stake. First City Cap reported 13,960 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & holds 2,545 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,405 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush invested in 0.12% or 6,800 shares. 20,600 are owned by Insight 2811. Utd Asset Strategies owns 4,000 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 186,251 shares stake. Pring Turner Gp Incorporated owns 34,040 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Among 2 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey had 2 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 13 by Bank of America.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $403,290 activity. Another trade for 2,300 shares valued at $148,879 was made by Hoysradt Jean on Tuesday, November 6. Shares for $254,411 were bought by Niehaus Christopher on Tuesday, November 13.

The stock decreased 2.65% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 220. About 395,033 shares traded or 124.46% up from the average. CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 14/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $43M; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Mack-Cali; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for Beacon Collection, Luxury Apartments at Portside at East Pier in East Boston; 05/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY L.P. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.80 TO $1.90, EST. $1.83; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLI); 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty: Bd Expanded Size From 9 to 10 and Appointed Michael J. DeMarco to Bd; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, management, and development of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Sweden. The company has market cap of 896.27 million GBP. The firm operates in two divisions, Investment Property and Other Investments. It has a 7.56 P/E ratio. It also invests in hotels, corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $30,338 activity. 25,000 CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) shares with value of $515,000 were bought by GANTCHER NATHAN. The insider Marshall Robert Andrew sold 1,426 shares worth $30,338.