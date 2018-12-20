Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 4.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 5,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,446 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.56 million, down from 111,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.57. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 0.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $228.81 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $185.09. About 1.19M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY BARGAIN BUYING AND SHORT-COVERING AFTER HITTING CONTRACT LOWS -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CME SEES SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER TAX PAYMENT IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – FITCH:SUCCESSFUL CME OFFER COULD BE POSITIVE FOR NEX’S RATINGS; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 25; 08/05/2018 – The cryptocurrency’s highest price lines up with the day the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, introduced bitcoin futures trading; 19/03/2018 – CME gets foothold in Black Sea with new-look grain futures; 12/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LAST FRIDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF APRIL 1LHJ8 INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 25.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.79 per share. PGR’s profit will be $577.36M for 15.04 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 17,187 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Llc accumulated 12,671 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 11,455 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 130,899 shares. Kistler stated it has 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel has 18,342 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company holds 3.34 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 186,058 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.79% or 3.80M shares. 22,700 are held by Westwood Management Corporation Il. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). British Columbia Management Corporation has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Next Century Growth Invsts Lc has invested 0.38% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 529,663 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Crawford Invest Counsel owns 3,945 shares.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $10.44 million activity. Sauerland John P had sold 12,000 shares worth $711,960. On Friday, October 26 the insider Barbagallo John A sold $3.40 million. 50,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $3.35 million were sold by CODY WILLIAM M. $137,724 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Broz Steven. Murphy John Jo also sold $452,296 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Tuesday, July 17.

More recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR), Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Insurers Get Behind In-Cab Video Systems, Even If Drivers Don’t Always Want To – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 High-Growth Stocks With Strong Fundamentals – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 07, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 21 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Progressive had 83 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, October 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 4 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Citigroup maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 7 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Thursday, May 17. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 10 by FBR Capital. As per Monday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $278.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,735 shares to 16,790 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 40,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $57.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 269,200 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $258.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 283,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 10 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Wednesday, September 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, February 7 to “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 6. As per Wednesday, January 13, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. As per Monday, November 14, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The stock has “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, December 9. Barclays Capital maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 31.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.23 million activity. Pietrowicz John W. had sold 2,500 shares worth $410,275. 13,500 shares valued at $2.59 million were sold by Tully Sean on Wednesday, December 12. $1.89 million worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares were sold by DUFFY TERRENCE A. $51,689 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was sold by GEPSMAN MARTIN J on Thursday, September 13. Tobin Jack J sold $1.37M worth of stock. 4,976 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares with value of $878,762 were sold by Bernacchi Jeffrey M..