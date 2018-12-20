Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 544% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 97,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 115,908 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.68M, up from 17,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 2.83 million shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 7.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 23/04/2018 – CMS: Feedback on New Direction Request for Information (RFI) Released, CMS Innovation Center’s Market-Driven Reforms to Focus; 06/03/2018 – CMS ASSET MANAGEMENT FEB. NET PROFIT 44.7M YUAN; 05/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: GAO Urges CMS to Bolster Medicare Beneficiary Data Security; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information; 08/03/2018 – Consumers Energy’s New Renewable Energy Program Helps General Motors and Switch in Michigan; 06/05/2018 – CMS SUSPENDS TRADING IN HONG KONG: 867 HK; 10/05/2018 – Dyspareunia: CMS Clarification Results In Expanded Treatment And Coverage Under Medicare Part D; 11/04/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual – Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 43, Form CMS-1984; 10/05/2018 – Consumers Energy Signs Large Deal at Switch’s Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc Com (ANIK) by 94.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 102,450 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has declined 40.05% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2; 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC – PLANS TO UTILIZE EXISTING CASH ON HAND TO FUND ASR PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 15/03/2018 – Anika Non-Deal Roadshow Set By First Analysis for Mar. 22-23

More important recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Does CMS Energy Corporation Make Most of Its Money? – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “CMS Energy Corporation: This 5.875% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha”, Csrwire.com published: “CMS Energy Releases Climate Assessment Report, Highlighting Commitment to People, Planet and Prosperity â€“ Press Releases – CSRwire.com” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CMS Energy Corporation: This 5.625% Baby Bond Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 21 investors sold CMS shares while 157 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 246.61 million shares or 3.16% more from 239.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritable Lp has 0.01% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 57,787 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management invested 0.25% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Inc accumulated 37,113 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Calamos Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 184,031 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt accumulated 72,734 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs reported 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.06% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Thomas White Interest Limited invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 91,805 were reported by Cibc World. Epoch Prns, New York-based fund reported 401,195 shares. 1,435 are owned by Regions Corporation. Pnc Service Grp holds 0% or 32,911 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Among 18 analysts covering CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CMS Energy Corporation had 65 analyst reports since August 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Howard Weil. The firm has “Long-Term Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons given on Thursday, February 15. As per Wednesday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, January 2. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, December 11 report. Suntrust Robinson maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) on Monday, August 29 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 12 by SunTrust. On Monday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) rating on Wednesday, December 13. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $52 target. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $45.0 target in Sunday, January 28 report.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 4,564 shares to 11.97M shares, valued at $1.55 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 4 analysts covering Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Anika Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Northland Capital given on Wednesday, April 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Barrington Research given on Monday, October 12. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was upgraded by First Analysis. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, February 26. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Wednesday, August 26 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 27 by Barrington Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by First Analysis given on Wednesday, June 20. As per Friday, February 23, the company rating was downgraded by Barrington Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Barrington Research given on Friday, May 4. The stock of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) earned “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, July 30.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc Com (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6,100 shares to 28,300 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 38,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,700 shares, and cut its stake in Surmodics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRDX).